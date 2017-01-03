Second Oklahoma legislator accused of sexual harassment

A second state representative has been accused of sexual harassment and also will be investigated by a special House committee, the committee chairman revealed Tuesday. The committee was created in response to a disclosure by The Oklahoman that Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, had been accused of sexual harassment and that former Speaker Jeff Hickman had approved a $44,500 payment to Kirby's accuser and her attorneys.

