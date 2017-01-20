Santa Fe Cattle Company, Park View be...

Santa Fe Cattle Company, Park View become BEST partners

Santa Fe Cattle Company, located in Bradley Square Mall, says their formula to being the best in the business is simple: They serve great-tasting, high-quality food in a fun atmosphere at a decent Celebrating the Chamber of Commerce's newest BEST partnership between Santa Fe Cattle Company and Park View Elementary School are Jodie Grannan, principal, Park View Elementary School; Shane Walden, general manager, Santa Fe Cattle Company; and Sherry Crye, coordinator of BEST program, Chamber of Commerce. Santa Fe Cattle Company, located in Bradley Square Mall, says their formula to being the best in the business is simple: They serve great-tasting, high-quality food in a fun atmosphere at a decent price.

