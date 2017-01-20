Santa Fe Cattle Company, Park View become BEST partners
Santa Fe Cattle Company, located in Bradley Square Mall, says their formula to being the best in the business is simple: They serve great-tasting, high-quality food in a fun atmosphere at a decent Celebrating the Chamber of Commerce's newest BEST partnership between Santa Fe Cattle Company and Park View Elementary School are Jodie Grannan, principal, Park View Elementary School; Shane Walden, general manager, Santa Fe Cattle Company; and Sherry Crye, coordinator of BEST program, Chamber of Commerce. Santa Fe Cattle Company, located in Bradley Square Mall, says their formula to being the best in the business is simple: They serve great-tasting, high-quality food in a fun atmosphere at a decent price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|seektruth
|17,193
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|7 hr
|innovativeidea
|1
|It's clear that Oklahoma lawmakers have gotten ...
|9 hr
|innovativeidea
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Diamond Eugene
|83,910
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|Jan 20
|moreIndianthanU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC