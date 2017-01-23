S&P: Downturn in energy production hits budgets in 6 states

Six of the country's major energy-producing states have slipped into recession after a sharp decline in production and exploration over the last 18 months caused their tax revenue to plummet and job growth to stagnate, according to a financial analysis released Tuesday. Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Wyoming each saw negative growth during the most recent fiscal year, according to the report from S&P Global Ratings.

