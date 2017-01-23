S&P: Downturn in energy production hits budgets in 6 states
Six of the country's major energy-producing states have slipped into recession after a sharp decline in production and exploration over the last 18 months caused their tax revenue to plummet and job growth to stagnate, according to a financial analysis released Tuesday. Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Wyoming each saw negative growth during the most recent fiscal year, according to the report from S&P Global Ratings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|2 hr
|amnesia
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Seektruth
|17,213
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|83,921
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|23 hr
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Tue
|dumazzokee
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|jeesh
|4
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Mon
|innovativeidea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC