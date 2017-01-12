Road Conditions Deteriorating In Western Oklahoma As Ice Storm Moves Through
Road Conditions Deteriorating In Western Oklahoma As Ice Storm M - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Storm Tracker Marty Logan says a vehicle rolled over in the eastbound lanes of I-40 between Clinton and Weatherford. Right now in that area, heavy freezing rain is falling with temps in the mid 20s.
