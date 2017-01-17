Republican, independent voters continue to grow in Oklahoma
The latest figures from the State Election Board show the number of registered Republicans and independents in Oklahoma is continuing to grow at the expense of Democrats. Voter registration statistics released Tuesday show registered Republicans increased to 989,358 and now make up 45.8 percent of the electorate, compared to 44.5 percent last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|10 hr
|Unknown
|2
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|seektruth
|17,142
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Jan 13
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Jan 12
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC