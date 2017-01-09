Report: Oklahoma woman stabs husband, assaults two officers after losing cellphone
On Dec. 23rd, Guthrie police were called to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Hills Dr. for a welfare check on an intoxicated person. The man reportedly told police that his wife, Keitha Buford, 33, attacked him with her fists after she was unable to locate her cellphone.
