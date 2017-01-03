Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma seeks help as volunteers decrease
Officials with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma say they are in need of more than 1,500 volunteers this month. Donations from the holiday season need to be sorted for distribution to partner agencies in 53 central and western counties.
