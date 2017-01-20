Rain Showers Headed To Eastern Oklahoma
Unseasonable warmth continues as we head into our weekend, but rain chances are on the way that may impact a few of your weekend plans. Clouds will be on a steady increase throughout our Saturday as moisture increases ahead of an approaching storm system.
