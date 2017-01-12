Rain And Freezing Rain Falling Across...

Rain And Freezing Rain Falling Across Northeast Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The much-advertised icing event is underway across part of the state this morning and will remain, in some locations, for most of the weekend. The Tulsa metro is currently in a freezing rain advisory with temps near or slightly below freezing for the morning hours with light drizzle or showers developing along the I-44 corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 19 min seektruth 17,129
News Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ... 7 hr Ucan 1
News Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ... 21 hr hesays 1
News 3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto... Thu threeoffourdentis... 1
News A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa... Jan 11 sosad 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Jan 11 WarForOil 83,900
News Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History Jan 7 heybabe 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC