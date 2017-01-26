Quanah Parkera s house joins Geronimoa s teepee
It's not every day you can lean on the dining room table that once belonged to the Comanche's last war chief, Quanah Parker, and wonder if your feet are going to crash through the floorboards. The table that once hosted Teddy Roosevelt and Geronimo is now surrounded by a house that's collapsing due to lack of funds and lack of will power.
