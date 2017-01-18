President Obama commutes sentences of...

President Obama commutes sentences of 4 Oklahomans, pardons 2

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

President Barack Obama commuted the sentences of 209 people and pardoned 64 others Tuesday as one of his final acts in the White House. a Johnny Marton Lott - Oklahoma City, OK Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine ; maintaining a residence to manufacture methamphetamine; Western District of Oklahoma Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

