President Obama commutes sentences of 4 Oklahomans, pardons 2

President Barack Obama commuted the sentences of 209 people and pardoned 64 others Tuesday as one of his final acts in the White House. a Johnny Marton Lott - Oklahoma City, OK Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine ; maintaining a residence to manufacture methamphetamine; Western District of Oklahoma Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

