Poll Shows OK Voters Believe Gun Free Zones Are Dangerous

Saturday

A new Sooner Poll to be released next week shows 68-percent of Oklahoma voters believe "Gun Free" zones actually make people less safe. Gun free zones are areas, like schools and government buildings, where it is illegal to carry a gun even with a permit.

