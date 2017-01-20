Police accuse Oklahoma widow of incit...

Police accuse Oklahoma widow of inciting violence in video

The widow of a man who died after a scuffle with police in Oklahoma is being accused of trying to incite violence against officers. The Oklahoman reports that court documents show the city of Moore, its police department and the Moore Warren Theatre have asked a federal judge to punish Nair Rodriguez for an 18-minute Facebook Live video.

