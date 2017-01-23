PHOTOS: Firefighters battling grass fire in Oklahoma
Around 2:30 p.m., Deer Creek, Piedmont and Oak Cliff fire departments were called to a grass fire near Meridian and 234th. Experts say the dry grasses were fueling the fire, making it harder for firefighters to put out the blaze before it spread.
