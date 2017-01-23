PHOTOS: Firefighters battling grass f...

PHOTOS: Firefighters battling grass fire in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Around 2:30 p.m., Deer Creek, Piedmont and Oak Cliff fire departments were called to a grass fire near Meridian and 234th. Experts say the dry grasses were fueling the fire, making it harder for firefighters to put out the blaze before it spread.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 4 hr WarForOil 83,918
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,205
News United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun... 8 hr unsung 1
News Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo... 12 hr dumazzokee 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 15 hr jeesh 4
News Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ... Mon innovativeidea 1
News It's clear that Oklahoma lawmakers have gotten ... Mon innovativeidea 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,126 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC