Panel sends governor 3 names for Oklahoma's highest court
Oklahoma's solicitor general who litigated many of Attorney General Scott Pruitt's legal attacks against the federal government is among three finalists for a vacancy on the state's highest court. A native of Atoka, Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma City has served as Pruitt's top litigator since joining the office in 2011.
