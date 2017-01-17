Oklahoma's "Voice of the Common Man," Frosty Troy, passed away at 83
Oklahoma's "Voice of the Common Man," Frosty Troy has passed away at 83 following an extended battle with an illness. Troy was a former owner of the Oklahoma Observer and a giant for decades in the world of journalism.
