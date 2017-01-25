Oklahomans react to President Trump's move to advance controversial pipelines
It was a controversial move Tuesday when President Donald Trump signed executive orders to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. "Seeing that he has no concern for indigenous sovereignty, that he's not going to respect indigenous sovereignty is something that we all need to be afraid of," Ashley McCray, with the Absentee of Shawnee Tribe, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|28 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|7 hr
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|16 hr
|amnesia
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|16 hr
|Seektruth
|17,213
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|WarForOil
|83,921
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Tue
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Tue
|dumazzokee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC