Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: Tyreece Lott Commits to Oklahoma
The Sooners received some good news on Friday morning, as Ardmore defensive lineman Tyreece Lott announced his commitment to Oklahoma. This news was somewhat expected, especially when considering the fact that Lott decommitted from TCU just days after his recent visit to Norman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crimson And Cream Machine.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|3 min
|WarForOil
|83,926
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|1 hr
|davy
|55
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,245
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Jan 25
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Jan 24
|dumazzokee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC