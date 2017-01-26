Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting:...

Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: Tyreece Lott Commits to Oklahoma

Read more: Crimson And Cream Machine

The Sooners received some good news on Friday morning, as Ardmore defensive lineman Tyreece Lott announced his commitment to Oklahoma. This news was somewhat expected, especially when considering the fact that Lott decommitted from TCU just days after his recent visit to Norman.

