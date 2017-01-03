Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting:...

Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: Adrian Ealy Commits to Oklahoma

Four-star offensive tackle Adrian Ealy announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday, and he did so with a clever video produced by Bleacher Report. 4-star OT @adrian_ealy hits New Orleans to announce his commitment 'Reservoir Dogs'-style.

