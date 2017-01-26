Oklahoma social justice/civil rights groups speak out against U.S. immigration ban
Several Oklahoma social justice and civil rights groups are expressing opposition to the U.S. ban on immigration that President Trump imposed on Friday via executive order. Many specifically expressed concern that the ban in effect targets Muslims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|25 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,250
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|53 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|58
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|83,926
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Jan 25
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Jan 24
|dumazzokee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC