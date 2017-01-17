Oklahoma scene: No. 1-ranked Cowboys ...

Oklahoma scene: No. 1-ranked Cowboys rout West Virginia

Oklahoma State picked up wins at every weight except one on Friday night, and the No. 1-ranked Cowboys whipped West Virginia 38-3 in Big 12 wrestling at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

