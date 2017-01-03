Oklahoma receives Real Id extension t...

Oklahoma receives Real Id extension through June 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Governor Mary Fallin along with legislative leaders Tuesday announced Oklahoma has received an extension through June 6, 2017 to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act . But, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned failure for the state to act during the 2017 legislative session on legislation committing Oklahoma to all the REAL ID requirements could result in the denial of future extension requests.

