Oklahoma public high school juniors can take ACT, SAT for free under state program

14 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma State Superintendent announced Tuesday that Oklahoma public school districts will have the opportunity this year to choose whether their 11th-grade students can take the ACT or the SAT college-entrance exam free of charge. This initiative is an extension of a 2015-2016 pilot program widely embraced across the state last spring, when all but two of Oklahoma's 459 public high schools provided the ACT for juniors.

