Oklahoma public high school juniors can take ACT, SAT for free under state program
The Oklahoma State Superintendent announced Tuesday that Oklahoma public school districts will have the opportunity this year to choose whether their 11th-grade students can take the ACT or the SAT college-entrance exam free of charge. This initiative is an extension of a 2015-2016 pilot program widely embraced across the state last spring, when all but two of Oklahoma's 459 public high schools provided the ACT for juniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|83,900
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Seektruth
|17,104
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Jan 7
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC