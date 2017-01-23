Oklahoma Physical Therapist Vanishes ...

Oklahoma Physical Therapist Vanishes After Leaving Work

Holly Marie Cantrell, 40, was spotted on surveillance video leaving McAlester Regional Health Center in Oklahoma about noon Friday, but family members have not heard from her since. Detective Preston Rodgers of the McAlester Police Department told The Huffington Post that the video shows Cantrell getting into a green pickup .

