Oklahoma oil industry recovers as wind energy continues to grow
Wind turbine blades stand out against the sky at a wind farm near Rush Springs. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Archives] energy team of Adam Wilmoth and Paul Monies fielded questions Tuesday about the industry during an online chat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|22 min
|seektruth
|17,106
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|9 hr
|sosad
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|WarForOil
|83,900
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Jan 7
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC