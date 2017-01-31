Oklahoma Native Americans Concerned A...

Oklahoma Native Americans Concerned About Future Of Indian Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tuesday was the last day to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and it could be the last day ever as President Trump has promised to repeal it, but Native Americans say a full repeal could be devastating for their healthcare. The Indian Healthcare Improvement Act, allows healthcare providers like the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic to bill Medicare, Medicaid and third party insurers to keep the system running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 24 min Retribution 133
News Drunken driver swerves onto set of DUI awarenes... 1 hr aware 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,265
News Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination ... 4 hr rainbowafterthestorm 1
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... 4 hr astuteassumptions... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 16 hr WarForOil 83,933
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... 16 hr emergency 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC