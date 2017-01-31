Oklahoma Native Americans Concerned About Future Of Indian Healthcare

Tuesday was the last day to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and it could be the last day ever as President Trump has promised to repeal it, but Native Americans say a full repeal could be devastating for their healthcare. The Indian Healthcare Improvement Act, allows healthcare providers like the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic to bill Medicare, Medicaid and third party insurers to keep the system running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.