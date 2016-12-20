Oklahoma Man Killed In McCurtain Coun...

Oklahoma Man Killed In McCurtain County Wreck

11 hrs ago

A 23-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a rollover wreck on New Year's Eve in McCurtain County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two men were northbound on State Highway 98 a few miles outside Valliant in McCurtain County.

