Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly t...

Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to burn down ex's apartment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

When she walked outside, she says she saw Roderick Sterling Randel, Jr. pointing a gun at her and threatening to burn down her home. Tulsa police officers had to run into several of the units to wake people who were sleeping and get them out of the burning building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,030
News Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl... Sat WelbyMD 1
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston Dec 30 Anonymous 1
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Dec 28 astute 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Dec 28 cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves Dec 28 serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology Dec 28 sorryoops 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC