Oklahoma lawmaker wants to resurrect Earned Income Tax Credit refund

As Oklahoma lawmakers faced a $1.3 billion budget shortfall last legislative session, they made specific choices on what programs and services were cut. The Earned Income Tax Credit was a credit that could be claimed by low-income workers to avoid paying a 'disproportionate percentage' of their income taxes, says Rep. George E. Young, Sr. In 2016, lawmakers voted to make the Earned Income Tax Credit non-refundable for about 355,000 low-income Oklahomans, saying it would increase tax collections by $29 million in 2017.

