Oklahoma Lawmaker: Uniform Building Code Commission Staff Unnecessary
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, announced he has filed a measure that would fold the state building code commission into the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board. House Bill 1168 would place the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission under the Construction Industries Board , where it originally was placed in 2009, and would eliminate its staff, which McBride said is unnecessary and redundant.
