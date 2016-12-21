Oklahoma lawmaker in sexual complaint...

Oklahoma lawmaker in sexual complaint rescinds resignation -

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Altus Times

An Oklahoma state representative who submitted a letter of resignation after it was revealed he was named in a sexual harassment complaint rescinded his resignation Wednesday. "I have determined that my decision to resign was hasty and based upon bad advice," Republican Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa wrote to House Speaker Charles McCall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b... 3 hr shakytown 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr SeekTruth 17,034
News Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl... Sat WelbyMD 1
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston Dec 30 conteeffect 1
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Dec 28 astute 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Dec 28 cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves Dec 28 serial theif 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,550 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,410

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC