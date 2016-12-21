Oklahoma lawmaker in sexual complaint rescinds resignation -
An Oklahoma state representative who submitted a letter of resignation after it was revealed he was named in a sexual harassment complaint rescinded his resignation Wednesday. "I have determined that my decision to resign was hasty and based upon bad advice," Republican Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa wrote to House Speaker Charles McCall.
