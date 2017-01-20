Oklahoma lawmaker accused of sexual h...

Oklahoma lawmaker accused of sexual harassment won't testify

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A Tulsa Republican legislator accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants said Monday he won't cooperate with a special closed-door state House committee looking into the allegations and the use of government funds to settle with one of his accusers. Rep. Dan Kirby said in a statement he has serious concerns about the secretive nature of the panel, which met again on Monday to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him and a second lawmaker.

