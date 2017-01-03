Oklahoma House panel now exploring two sexual harassment complaints against current legislators
Officials with the Oklahoma House of Representatives say a panel investigating a wrongful termination claim paid to a House employee last year will look into at least two sexual harassment complaints against current legislators. House spokeswoman Tricia Pemberton confirmed Tuesday that formal complaints against both lawmakers had been filed with the House human resources department.
