Oklahoma high school teacher arrested for sexually abusing a child
Four months ago, on August 31st, state officials began investigating allegations that Richard Martin, a 68-year-old high school teacher for the Hilldale Public School District, had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy. The teen reportedly told police that he caught Martin smoking marijuana in his car one day at his Eufaula home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|1 hr
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|1 hr
|Alvin Boss
|2
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|seektruth
|17,163
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|17 hr
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|New in town Where r the drugs
|Thu
|Justwondering
|1
|Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic
|Thu
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Alvin Boss
|83,901
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC