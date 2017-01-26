Oklahoma Group Hosts Family Resource Fair With Focus On Immigration
The family resource fair is way to introduce folks who are living in Oklahoma from other countries to some of the services available to them in Tulsa. The big push is on education, but of course with the president's recent actions on immigration, that was another focus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
