Oklahoma governor considers 3 for her...

Oklahoma governor considers 3 for her first high court nod

18 hrs ago

Two district judges who focus on the daily administration of justice and Oklahoma's solicitor general, who has been the chief litigator on a variety of state constitutional issues, are vying to be Gov. Mary Fallin's first appointment to the state Supreme Court. The state's Republican governor will interview the candidates on Feb. 7 before deciding which will fill the seat on the nine-member court vacated last year by retired Justice Steven W. Taylor, of McAlester.

