Oklahoma Gets $2 Million Grant For Career-Focused Education

Oklahoma is one of 10 states chosen to receive funding aimed at improving career-focused education for students. Gov. Mary Fallin announced Wednesday that the state will receive $2 million over three years for its Oklahoma Works Initiative.

