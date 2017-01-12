Oklahoma Gets $2 Million Grant For Career-Focused Education
Oklahoma is one of 10 states chosen to receive funding aimed at improving career-focused education for students. Gov. Mary Fallin announced Wednesday that the state will receive $2 million over three years for its Oklahoma Works Initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|seektruth
|17,116
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|11 hr
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Wed
|sosad
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,900
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Jan 7
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC