Oklahoma firefighter arrested on chil...

Oklahoma firefighter arrested on child pornography charges now facing ...

4 hrs ago

An Oklahoma firefighter who was arrested earlier this month on child pornography complaints is now facing additional charges for facilitating sex with a canine. Earlier this month, police arrested 30-year-old Zackery Perry after a woman claimed that he sent her pornographic videos and pictures of children.

