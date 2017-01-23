Oklahoma firefighter arrested on child pornography charges now facing ...
An Oklahoma firefighter who was arrested earlier this month on child pornography complaints is now facing additional charges for facilitating sex with a canine. Earlier this month, police arrested 30-year-old Zackery Perry after a woman claimed that he sent her pornographic videos and pictures of children.
