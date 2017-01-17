Oklahoma Family Finds Brother Of Adopted Haitian Child
Seven years ago this week, a group of orphans from Haiti were brought to Oklahoma. The DeWitts adopted a little girl name Gardina, who is now 14 years old and is living with her family in Tuttle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|seektruth
|17,150
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|11 hr
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Pedestrian hit on I-44 ramp through midtown
|11 hr
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Tue
|Unknown
|2
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Jan 13
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC