Oklahoma fails on reducing tobacco us...

Oklahoma fails on reducing tobacco use in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

The state is getting a wake up call after results of a national report says Oklahoma is failing when it comes to reducing tobacco use in the state. The American Lung Association's "State of Tobacco Control" report says in 2016 Oklahoma failed to do enough to implement effective tobacco control policies that would help save lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 17 min Cordwainer Trout 12
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 56 min SEEKTRUTH 17,221
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 13 hr WarForOil 83,922
News Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO Wed drawit 1
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Wed amnesia 1
News United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun... Jan 24 unsung 1
News Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo... Jan 24 dumazzokee 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC