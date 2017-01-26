Oklahoma fails on reducing tobacco use in 2016
The state is getting a wake up call after results of a national report says Oklahoma is failing when it comes to reducing tobacco use in the state. The American Lung Association's "State of Tobacco Control" report says in 2016 Oklahoma failed to do enough to implement effective tobacco control policies that would help save lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|17 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|56 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,221
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|83,922
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Wed
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Wed
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Jan 24
|dumazzokee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC