Oklahoma Corporation Commission discusses 2018 budget request
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which has taken on more duties in recent years and is the state's front-line regulator on induced seismicity, is asking for a budget increase of 11 percent for fiscal year 2018. The three-member commission discussed the budget request during a regular meeting on Thursday, a day after Commission Chairman Dana Murphy and agency budget officials briefed a legislative appropriations subcommittee.
