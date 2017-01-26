Oklahoma Corporation Commission discusses 2018 budget request

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which has taken on more duties in recent years and is the state's front-line regulator on induced seismicity, is asking for a budget increase of 11 percent for fiscal year 2018. The three-member commission discussed the budget request during a regular meeting on Thursday, a day after Commission Chairman Dana Murphy and agency budget officials briefed a legislative appropriations subcommittee.

