Oklahoma Commissioner Touts Microinsurance, Other Ideas for Health Law Reform
Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak says microinsurance, the ability to sell health coverage across state lines and increased use of health savings accounts are ideas that should be looked at as lawmakers move forward with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Doak made several suggestions for alternatives to the ACA in response to a request from U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking for recommendations.
