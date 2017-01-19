Oklahoma Commissioner Touts Microinsu...

Oklahoma Commissioner Touts Microinsurance, Other Ideas for Health Law Reform

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak says microinsurance, the ability to sell health coverage across state lines and increased use of health savings accounts are ideas that should be looked at as lawmakers move forward with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Doak made several suggestions for alternatives to the ACA in response to a request from U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking for recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 hr seektruth 17,162
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... 7 hr moreIndianthanU 1
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education 17 hr BSonthis 1
New in town Where r the drugs Thu Justwondering 1
News Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic Thu whydidthechickenc... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu Alvin Boss 83,901
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... Thu Alvin Boss 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC