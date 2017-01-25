Oklahoma City officials to provide free gun locks to improve home safety
Oklahoma County sheriff's Capt. Jim Anderson demonstrates firearm cable locks Wednesday during a Project Childsafe Communities announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|3 hr
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|12 hr
|amnesia
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Seektruth
|17,213
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|83,921
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Tue
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Tue
|dumazzokee
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|jeesh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC