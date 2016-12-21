Oklahoma Bar Association president honors volunteers
Richard Vreeland, Bob Burke, Jennifer Castillo, Al Hoch Jr. and Roy Tucker are honored by Oklahoma Bar Association President Garvin A. Isaacs, center, during the bar association's annual meeting. [Photo provided] Richard Vreeland, Bob Burke, Jennifer Castillo, Al Hoch Jr. and Roy Tucker were presented with president's awards from Oklahoma Bar Association President Garvin A. Isaacs during the annual meeting of the association.
