Oklahoma average gas prices at lowest in almost a month
AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday was $2.12, the lowest since Dec. 29. Oklahoma and Indiana share the fifth lowest gas prices in the nation. AAA spokesman Chuck Mai says Tulsa's average of $2.05 is the lowest it's been since two days before Christmas.
