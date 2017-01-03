Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Thursday, titled Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History.
In a surprise decision, the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences is letting an Oklahoma actor compete for both male and female categories for this year's Oscars. That actor is Kelly Mantle, a gender-fluid actor who plays a transgender prostitute Ginger in the new movie Confessions of a Womanizer .
#1 7 hrs ago
It could not come at a better time now that Pvt. no class Manning is due for a surgery and calls himself a he/she. Now everyone will see how cool you people really are!
