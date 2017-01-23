Oil Town Hit by Earthquakes Isn't Ready to Turn Off the Pipelines Just Yet
Cushing, Oklahoma is known as the oil and gas pipeline crossroads of the world. The community was recently hit by an earthquake, which some say is the result of fracking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|83,918
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,205
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|5 hr
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|9 hr
|dumazzokee
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|12 hr
|jeesh
|4
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Mon
|innovativeidea
|1
|It's clear that Oklahoma lawmakers have gotten ...
|Mon
|innovativeidea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC