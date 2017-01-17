Oh, sugar! Area Girl Scouts begin cookie sales today
All the classic flavors will be available, including Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Savannah Smiles and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic. New this year is the much-anticipated Girl Scout S'mores cookie, which is a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallow filling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|seektruth
|17,180
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Diamond Eugene
|83,910
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|Jan 20
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|New in town Where r the drugs
|Jan 19
|Justwondering
|1
|Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic
|Jan 19
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC