Obama commutes bulk of prison term for Army leaker Chelsea Manning
President Barack Obama Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier who was court-martialed in 2013 for multiple counts of espionage after leaking some 700,000 classified and sensitive diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. Manning, who was given a 35-year jail term, will now be freed from her cell at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 17. She has been held since 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|seektruth
|17,148
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|47 min
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Pedestrian hit on I-44 ramp through midtown
|50 min
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|22 hr
|Unknown
|2
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Jan 13
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC