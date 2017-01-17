Obama commutes bulk of prison term fo...

Obama commutes bulk of prison term for Army leaker Chelsea Manning

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

President Barack Obama Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier who was court-martialed in 2013 for multiple counts of espionage after leaking some 700,000 classified and sensitive diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. Manning, who was given a 35-year jail term, will now be freed from her cell at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 17. She has been held since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 min seektruth 17,148
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... 47 min whydidthechickenc... 1
News Pedestrian hit on I-44 ramp through midtown 50 min whydidthechickenc... 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... 22 hr Unknown 2
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... Jan 14 nonewnews 1
we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O... Jan 13 bullmoose 1
News Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ... Jan 13 Ucan 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC