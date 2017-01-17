Obama commutes bulk of prison term for Army leaker Chelsea Manning

President Barack Obama Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier who was court-martialed in 2013 for multiple counts of espionage after leaking some 700,000 classified and sensitive diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. Manning, who was given a 35-year jail term, will now be freed from her cell at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 17. She has been held since 2010.

