News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CST
Wagoner County authorities say a man has been arrested after a teenager's body was found on fire near Wagoner. KJRH-TV reports that the man was arrested for obstruction of justice Sunday after the body of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay was found burning near the Jackson Bay area near Fort Gibson Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|17,140
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Sat
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Fri
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Jan 12
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC